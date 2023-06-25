GMADA chief takes stock of projects at New Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 24

A team of GMADA officials led by Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta visited Eco City-2, Medicity, Eco City Extension and PR-6 road in New Chandigarh to take stock of major projects from the acquisition, legal and development point of view.

At Eco City-2, where some land parcels could not be developed due to areas being under litigation, officials from the land acquisition branch apprised the chief administrator about the status of legal cases. On this, Gupta asked them to resolve the matters at the earliest. He also asked them to hand over acquired land to departments concerned for development.

At the Eco City Extension project near Medicity, Gupta asked a team of engineers to float tenders for construction of a boundary wall of the upcoming urban estate and also start preparations for subsequent development works.

Gupta also visited the PR-6 road in New Chandigarh on which the work of laying of trunk sewer was under way.