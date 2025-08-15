DT
GMADA conducts draw for Aerocity SCOs, bay shops

GMADA conducts draw for Aerocity SCOs, bay shops

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:58 AM Aug 15, 2025 IST
Fifteen years after land was acquired for the Aerocity project, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) today conducted the numbering draw of SCOs and bay shops allotted earlier to land owners. The draw was held at the Community Centre of Purab Premium Apartments, Sector 88.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the numbering draw was conducted for 166 100 sq yd SCOs, 159 121 sq yd SCOs and 167 60 sq yd bay shops.

The draw would brings relief to the land owners as they had been waiting for the allotment of SCOs and bay shops for over a decade.

The development has now paved way for them to start commercial activities.

Relieved, Sharanpreet Singh, Devansh Trehan and Vivek Bansal said they were looking forward to launching their business ventures soon.

