GMADA defers another meeting post ED raids, allottees hassled

More than five days after the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) 50-hour search operation concluded at the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office in Sector 62, the development authority’s functioning remains hamstrung, leaving allottees and landowners returning empty-handed.

The scheduled meeting between IT City allottees/transferees and GMADA officials—meant to provide a detailed breakdown of enhancement charges imposed on them after 13 years—was postponed on Tuesday.

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This marks the second consecutive public meeting to be deferred in the wake of the ED raids. Earlier, a meeting regarding the announcement of the award for the acquisition of 196.44 acres in four villages (Sohana, Manakmajra, Nanumajra and Sambhalki) for expanding the Sector 87 commercial area was also postponed without prior notice on September 25.

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Allottees left in the lurch

On Tuesday morning, around 100 allottees gathered at the Committee Hall, but no official came forward to address them or explain the status of the meeting.

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“GMADA Chief Administrator (CA) and Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) were not present in the office. When we approached an Estate Officer, we were told that we would be called again via a public notice in the newspaper next week regarding a fresh date,” said IT City councillor Nasib Singh Sandhu.

An allottee who traveled all the way from Karnal for the meeting vented his frustration: “This is the second time GMADA has denied information, despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders. Their high-handedness continues unabated, even after an ED probe into shady deals.”

Contentious enhancement charges

On September 15, a public hearing involving IT City allottees and GMADA officials over contentious enhancement charges drew sharp reactions, with affected allottees asking officials questions regarding how the authority arrived at a rate of Rs 7,845 per square yard after 13 years. Following the stormy September 15 session, a follow-up meeting was scheduled for September 29, but it was called off at the eleventh hour.

Allottees are particularly irate over GMADA’s refusal to issue No-Objection Certificates (NOC), No-Dues Certificates (NDC), and completion certificates to plot owners, while simultaneously pressuring them to deposit the enhancement amounts.

According to Nasib Sandhu, GMADA officials took the plea that completion certificates could not be processed because the office was tied up with the ongoing ED raids.