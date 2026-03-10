DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / GMADA issues notification to acquire 502 acres in six villages of Mohali district

GMADA issues notification to acquire 502 acres in six villages of Mohali district

Ban on purchase and sale of land | Objections sought within 60 days

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:01 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) today issued a notification for acquiring 502 acres of land in six villages of the district. The land of villages — Durali, Saneta, Nanomajra, Sambhalki, Manakmajra and Sohana — is being acquired for the expansion of commercial Sector 87 and industrial parks to be set up in Sectors 101 and 103.

Advertisement

According to the notification, 19.6 acres of land in Manak Majra, 116.9 acres in Nanumajra, 65 acres in Sohana and one kanal in Sambhalki will be acquired for the expansion of the commercial area in Sector 87.

Advertisement

Similarly, 129 acres in Durali village will be acquired for the expansion of the industrial area in Sector 101. In Durali village, 141.8 acres and 29.8 acres in Saneta village will be acquired for the establishment of an industrial park in Sector 103.

Advertisement

The land is being acquired from landowners under the old Land Pooling Policy, in which farmers would be given the option of getting paid for the land and plots.

GMADA has already conducted a social impact assessment to acquire land in these villages. An expert group has also given its approval stating that there would be no impact on anyone for acquiring land. However, the matter of not making farmers partners in land pooling at prominent places, while acquiring land in Durali village is under consideration in the court.

Advertisement

In the meantime, GMADA has started the final process of acquiring land. Objections have been sought from farmers within 60 days of the issuance of the notification, after which the work of acquiring land will be completed.

By issuing notification, GMADA published land numbers of the area. The authority has imposed a complete ban on the purchase and sale of land. From now onwards, no farmer will be able to register his land for sale or purchase.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts