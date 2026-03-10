GMADA issues notification to acquire 502 acres in six villages of Mohali district

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) today issued a notification for acquiring 502 acres of land in six villages of the district. The land of villages — Durali, Saneta, Nanomajra, Sambhalki, Manakmajra and Sohana — is being acquired for the expansion of commercial Sector 87 and industrial parks to be set up in Sectors 101 and 103.

According to the notification, 19.6 acres of land in Manak Majra, 116.9 acres in Nanumajra, 65 acres in Sohana and one kanal in Sambhalki will be acquired for the expansion of the commercial area in Sector 87.

Similarly, 129 acres in Durali village will be acquired for the expansion of the industrial area in Sector 101. In Durali village, 141.8 acres and 29.8 acres in Saneta village will be acquired for the establishment of an industrial park in Sector 103.

The land is being acquired from landowners under the old Land Pooling Policy, in which farmers would be given the option of getting paid for the land and plots.

GMADA has already conducted a social impact assessment to acquire land in these villages. An expert group has also given its approval stating that there would be no impact on anyone for acquiring land. However, the matter of not making farmers partners in land pooling at prominent places, while acquiring land in Durali village is under consideration in the court.

In the meantime, GMADA has started the final process of acquiring land. Objections have been sought from farmers within 60 days of the issuance of the notification, after which the work of acquiring land will be completed.

By issuing notification, GMADA published land numbers of the area. The authority has imposed a complete ban on the purchase and sale of land. From now onwards, no farmer will be able to register his land for sale or purchase.