GMADA land scam: Mohali real estate group promoters sent to 5-day police remand

A Mohali court on Saturday sent Royale Estate Zirakpur directors Parveen Kansal and Neeraj Kansal to five-day police remand in the GMADA land scam.

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The realtor duo was arrested on Friday.

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at multiple premises linked to M/s Chandigarh Royale City Promoters Pvt Ltd (CRCPL) and the Royale Estate Group in Chandigarh, Zirakpur and other parts of Punjab on May 26.

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The ED case stems from a cheating and criminal conspiracy case registered on July 19, 2025, in Mohali. The police case pertains to alleged deliberate default in payment of statutory liabilities to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and submission of dishonoured cheques amounting to approximately Rs 32.67 crore.

The residential project was being developed by CRCPL at Karala village in Mohali.