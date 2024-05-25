GMADA LAO becomes Nodal Officer

Mohali, May 24
In the run-up to the General Election, the District Election Officer, Aashika Jain, has designated the GMADA Land Acquisition Officer, Jasleen Kaur Sandhu (PCS), as the Nodal Officer of the welfare polling personnel.
Jain said the polling personnel have been known as the backbone of the polling process and the District Administration must help them with anything that they need to ensure the smooth flow of the polling process.
She said the Nodal Officer, Jasleen Kaur Sandhu, would remain in touch with the Assistant Returning Officers of Kharar, SAS Nagar and Dera Bassi to ensure the assured minimum requirements for polling parties at all 825 polling booths (452 polling locations in the district).
The DEO also said that in case of any need, AROs and polling parties may seek help from the Nodal Officer.
