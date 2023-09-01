GMADA pays MC Rs 9.43 cr for maintenance works

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 31

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has released an amount of Rs 9.43 crore to the local Municipal Corporation to execute maintenance works.

GMADA reimburses some proportion of the total expenditure incurred by the corporation on maintenance works executed in every financial year. The MC had approached the development authority for the release of funds, acting upon which a cheque for Rs. 9.43 crore was given to the civic body.

The amount was paid to the corporation in lieu of funds it had spent on maintenance works during the period from April to August this year, stated the Chief Administrator, GMADA.

Officials of GMADA and the MC had sat together and deliberated upon the execution of various ongoing works as well as those proposed, to give a facelift to the city.

During these meetings, the corporation had apprised the development authority about the status of works related to beautification of entry points of the city, plantation in different sectors, laying and recarpeting of roads etc. The civic body had also demanded funds from GMADA to complete various ongoing civic works.

GMADA officials said with handing over of Rs 9.43 crore, no demand for funds by the MC was now pending with the authority.

#Mohali