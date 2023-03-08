GMADA rakes in record Rs 1,935 crore at e-auction

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 7

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) generated record Rs 1,935.88 crore at an e-auction of various properties that concluded late last evening.

This was the highest-ever revenue earned by GMADA in a single e-auction, said Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora.

The properties auctioned included group housing sites, commercial land, nursing home, IT industrial plots, SCOs and booths located at different GMADA project sites such as IT City, Aerocity and other sectors of SAS Nagar. The e-auction had commenced on February 17.

All six group housing sites up for auction found buyers. The highest bid of Rs 325.59 crore was received for 8-acre group housing site No. 7 located in Sector 83 Alpha, IT City. The group housing site No. 8, also measuring around 8 acres, at the same location was auctioned for Rs 293.49 crore.

Similarly, group housing site No. 5 at Sector 88 went for Rs 301.21 crore, while site No. 4 in the sector was auctioned for Rs 197.47 crore. Another site measuring 4.40 acres in Sector 66 attracted a bid of Rs 211.32 crore, while a second site in the sector fetched Rs 147.72 crore.

A commercial chunk of Aerocity drew a bid of Rs 203.80 crore while a nursing home site in Sector 69 was auctioned for Rs 13.94 crore.

Besides, it had offered nine IT industrial plots in IT City, all of which were auctioned. Further, 19 SCOs and 38 booths in Sector 69 were put up for auction, of which two SCOs and 28 booths were disposed of.