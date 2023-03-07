GMADA: Remove encroachments by March 12 in Mohali

Mohali, March 6
Initiating action on unauthorised construction in the city, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has set March 12 as the last date for owners to remove encroachments and illegal structures.
From March 13, GMADA will initiate a demolition drive to remove unauthorised structures under the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952; Punjab Apartment and Regulation Act, 1995; and Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995.
Officials said notices had been issued to violators by the competent authority from time to time. On a civil writ petition, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had further issued directions to the authority to file a status report after demolishing unauthorised structures.
Earlier, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Aman Arora had issued directions to serve a 15-day notice on violators before carrying out demolition.
Last November, GMADA had carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the commercial areas of Phases IX and X. In December, it had removed violations at the foundation level in 50 structures at Jhampur village and demolished four temporary structures in Sector 87.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...
Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night