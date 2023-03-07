GMADA: Remove encroachments by March 12 in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 6

Initiating action on unauthorised construction in the city, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has set March 12 as the last date for owners to remove encroachments and illegal structures.

From March 13, GMADA will initiate a demolition drive to remove unauthorised structures under the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952; Punjab Apartment and Regulation Act, 1995; and Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995.

Officials said notices had been issued to violators by the competent authority from time to time. On a civil writ petition, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had further issued directions to the authority to file a status report after demolishing unauthorised structures.

Earlier, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Aman Arora had issued directions to serve a 15-day notice on violators before carrying out demolition.

Last November, GMADA had carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the commercial areas of Phases IX and X. In December, it had removed violations at the foundation level in 50 structures at Jhampur village and demolished four temporary structures in Sector 87.