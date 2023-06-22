GMADA removes illegal vendors, hoardings from Airport Road

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 21

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) dismantled illegal advertisement hoardings and removed vendors encroaching on the road, market corridors and footpaths besides demolishing temporary structures in Mohali today.

Many street vendors selling fruits, food and other goods and shopkeepers that had encroached on the walkways in commercial areas along the Airport Road, popularly known as PR-7 Road, were removed and roads and corridors were freed from illegal occupancy.

GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta stated, “It had come to our notice that illegal advertisement hoardings had been put up at different project sites/urban estates, developed by the authority, especially on the Airport Road. These were not only causing distraction to the travellers, leading to road mishaps, but these were also proving to be an eyesore.”

He added, “Thus, taking action, a team comprising sub-divisional officers, junior engineers and security personnel led by Estate Officer (Plots) Khushdil Singh Sandhu (PCS) uprooted illegal advertisement hoardings.

Many street vendors had encroached on footpaths and had also set up vends along the roadsides in several areas and urban estates of GMADA, which were causing inconvenience to the residents as well as the general public visiting the markets. These vendors were also removed, stated Gupta, adding that the temporary structures put up by the vendors were also demolished.

The drive to free the area from encroachments would continue in the coming days as well. Gupta said the aim of the drive is to get the area falling under the purview of the GMADA, free from all sorts of encroachments.

The GMADA also cautioned those who had encroached on the public land in front and rear side of their houses to remove the illegal structures on their own or be prepared to face action from the authority. No nuisance would be tolerated and encroachers would be taken to task, an official said.