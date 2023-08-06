GMADA ropes in facility managers to address residents’ complaints

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 5

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has deputed facility managers to address various issues facing some local residents at the earliest opportunity.

GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta stated that the area under the jurisdiction of the state development authority had evolved heavily over the past few years as new urban estates such as Aerocity, Ecocity 1 & 2, IT City sprouted in the area. The residents of some of the estates occasionally encounter civic problems, issues pertaining to public health, etc. Facility managers from the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation have been hired to that end. A dedicated team has been deployed to look into the residents’ concerns.

Offices have been set up for the officials in Aerocity and Ecocity-2, so that the aggrieved residents have no difficulty approaching them in case of a problem. The move would also save the residents a visit to the GMADA office. While the officials deployed in Aerocity would deal with the issues concerning the residents of Aerocity and IT City, those positioned in Ecocity-2 would take care of the grievances of the Ecocity 1 and Medicity residents.

The facility managers would report to the engineering wing as soon as any complaint is registered with them, and they would subsequently follow up by taking feedback from the complainants. In case of difficulty, the facility managers concerned could also be reached at 6239333503 (for Aerocity and IT City residents) and 7719642086 (for Ecocity-1, 2 & Medicity residents). The chief administrator added that the officials would be available throughout the week.

A team of IT assistants, plumbers, electricians and sewermen is at the beck and call of the facility managers so that the residents’ complaints can be addressed in a hassle-free manner.

