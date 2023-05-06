GMADA sees red in illegal greens

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 5

Amidst heavy resentment from local residents, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) carried out an encroachment removal drive in the green areas of Phase 9 here today.

Encroachments and illegal structures were removed with the help of earth-moving machines and labourers. Angle irons, barbed wires, iron mesh and cemented structures were cleared in the greens outside houses along the road.

Residents rued that the green area on the rear of houses remained unkempt and unhygienic due to which they developed green space and kept it neat and tidy.

A day before, the authority had carried out an anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal structures in residential areas of Phases 10 and 11.

A GMADA official, Sahil Grover, said, “Encroachments are being removed in residential and commercial areas. The drive will continue in the coming days.”

In November last year, the authority had carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the commercial areas of Phases 9 and 10.

Officials said a large number of encroachments had come up in Phases 7, 8, 9 and 11 over a period of time.

The authority had set March 12 as the last date for owners to remove encroachments and illegal structures. The development authority had announced that from March 13, it would initiate a demolition drive to remove unauthorised structures under the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, Punjab Apartment and Regulation Act, 1995, and Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995.

Officials said notices had been issued to violators by the competent authority from time to time. On a civil writ petition, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had further issued directions to the authority to file a status report after demolishing unauthorised structures.

Earlier, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development had issued directions to serve a 15-day notice on violators before carrying out demolition.

Illegal constructions razed in Dera Bassi

The regulatory branch of GMADA removed illegal constructions in Bhagwanpur, Behera and Rampur Sanian villages in Dera Bassi on Thursday. Under-construction houses, roads, boundary walls, sewers, power poles set up by private developers were demolished. TNS