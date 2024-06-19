GMADA to pay Rs 75K relief for delayed plot possession

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 18

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to pay a compensation of Rs 75,000 to a city resident for delay in giving the possession of a plot.

The order comes on an appeal filed by Narendra Pal Singh against an order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission dated November 2 last year. He stated that he had bought a 256.66 sq yard plot in Sector 83 Alpha City and its possession was delayed by over two years, which amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. He sought 18% interest on the delayed period as per clause 10 of the LOI.

GMADA stated that the possession was delayed due to reasons beyond its control as there was a delay in issuance of the amended environmental clearance from the state-level environment impact assessment authority. GAMADA further stated that the claim if any was to be filed within two years from the transfer of the LOI.

After hearing of the arguments, the state commission consisting of Justice Raj Shekhar Attri, president, and Rajesh K Arya, member, modified the order of the district commission and directed GMADA to pay interest at the rate of 9% per annum on the entire amount paid in respect of the plot from February 15, 2018, till June 15, 2020. The commission also directed it to pay a compensation of Rs 75,000 to the complainant for causing mental agony and physical harassment besides Rs 35,000 as cost of litigation . The commission also directed GMADA to refund Rs 26,769 charged in excess from the complainant.

