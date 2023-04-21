GMADA vehicle driver, aide arrested for theft

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 20

A driver of the District Town Planner, GMADA, and his associate were arrested for stealing building material from Purab Premium Apartments stealing late on Wednesday night.

Satveer Singh (37), the driver and resident of Darshan Vihar, Sector 68, Mohali, and his associate Gurwinder Singh (38) of Dhurai village in Sector 101, Mohali, were caught loading society assets in a government vehicle. The Mahindra Bolero jeep is registered with GMADA and issued to DTP Harpreet Singh.

In his complaint to the police, Purab Premium Apartments Residents Welfare Association president Col Dalwinder Singh (retd) said on the night of April 19, a jeep with Mohali registration number entered the basement parking of the apartments. On seeing security personnel, Satveer Singh and Gurwinder Singh tried to flee in the vehicle loaded with stolen society material. However, the security staff closed the gate in time on being alerted. The duo was caught red-handed stealing materials like electric lights, panels, scaffolding pipes, etc.

Col Singh informed the police and the suspects were handed over to cops along with the jeep loaded with stolen material.

Inspector Sumit Mor, SHO, Sohana police station, said a case of theft was registered against Satveer Singh and Gurwinder Singh. During preliminary investigation, Satveer confessed to having been frequenting the society in the government vehicle and stealing material.