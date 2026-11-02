GMADA withdraws concessions to Mohali food court allottee Remigate, realtor faces Rs 76-crore demand

In a significant development in the controversial allotment of a 1.13-acre food court site in Sector 62, Mohali, GMADA, headed by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, today approved the decision of Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Vikas Garg, to withdraw the concessions granted to the allottee, Remigate Build Estates (India) Pvt Ltd.

With this, the realtor is facing a demand of Rs 76.05 crore raised by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) following the withdrawal of the concessional payment schedule.

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The decision assumes significance as the earlier concessions, including waiver of certain dues and rescheduling of payments, had been approved by GMADA in its 37th and 40th meetings. The withdrawal of these benefits was, therefore, also placed before the authority for approval.

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“As the earlier benefits extended to the realtor had been approved by the authority, the withdrawal of the concessions also required its approval,” said a senior government functionary.

The development comes amid an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the matter. The agency has already questioned Additional Chief Administrator Amrinder Singh Malhi, former Estate Officer Hardeep Singh, Chief Engineer Ajay Garg and other officials who dealt with the Remigate case. More officers are likely to be summoned, sources said.

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The Principal Secretary, acting as the revisional authority, had on October 15 rescinded the February 5, 2026 order of the Additional Chief Administrator-cum-Appellate Authority, GMADA, and reversed the Estate Officer (Housing)’s order dated December 12, 2025, which had granted the allottee a concessional payment schedule.

The company had sought rescheduling of its dues, extension of the construction period to five years and waiver of interest, penal interest and non-construction fee. However, the revisional authority rejected all these demands, dismissing the revision petition as time-barred and devoid of merit.

The authority’s approval of the withdrawal has also brought the role of the Engineering Branch under scrutiny. A senior government functionary claimed that the “partially feasible” report of the Chief Engineer, GMADA, which had formed the basis for granting relief to the realtor, was contrary to the earlier assessment.

“The original report of former Chief Administrator Kavita Singh had stated that the site was feasible and did not warrant any special benefit to the allottee. However, this assessment was overlooked by the officials concerned,” the functionary alleged.

Sources said the proposal to grant concessions to the realtor had first received approval at a GMADA meeting during the tenure of former IAS officer Sarvjit Singh as Secretary, Housing, when Charanjit Singh Channi was the Chief Minister. However, the decision was not implemented at that time.

The matter was subsequently revived after a change of government, and the concessions were eventually extended in 2026 after the allottee approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The allottee had challenged the Estate Officer’s December 12, 2025 order before the high court. The court had granted it liberty to approach the Appellate Authority, which subsequently passed an order in the company’s favour, subject to approval by GMADA.