GMADA’s Sector 87 land rates draw sharp criticism from farmers, parties

GMADA’s announcement of land valuation for the expansion of the commercial area in Sector 87, Mohali, drew heavy criticism from all corners after the development authority set rates ranging from Rs 4.27 crore to Rs 5.61 crore per acre for acquiring land from owners.

The rates were fixed at Rs 5.61 crore per acre in Sohana, Rs 4.56 crore per acre in Nanumajra, Rs 5.03 crore per acre in Manakmajra and Rs 4.27 crore per acre in Sambhalki village.

Advertisement

The award for rehabilitation and resettlement will be announced separately. Landowners will have the liberty to either accept cash compensation at the decided market rate or opt for the land pooling policy.

Advertisement

Village residents, farmers’ union leaders and political representatives termed the move a “loot of farmers’ land” at throwaway prices, noting that GMADA itself auctions developed land for Rs 80 crore to Rs 90 crore per acre.

The announcement was made on Friday in the presence of landowners for acquiring 196.44 acres of land across the four villages—Sohana, Nanumajra, Manakmajra and Sambhalki—for expanding the commercial hub of Sector 87.

Advertisement

The Land Acquisition Collector of GMADA announced separate land values for all four villages, with the maximum set for 65 acres in Sohana at Rs 5,61,48,209 per acre.

According to the announcement, awards were fixed for 65 acres in Sohana (Rs 5,61,48,209 per acre), 111.46 acres in Nanumajra (Rs 4,55,62,302 per acre), 19.66 acres in Manakmajra (Rs 5,03,47,947 per acre), and two kanals in Sambhalki (Rs 4,26,65,055 per acre).

Numberdar Harvinder Singh Sohana and others who went to the GMADA office for the announcement registered a strong protest. “This is the most expensive area in Mohali. The land price in the open market is around Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore per acre. GMADA is forcibly acquiring land from us at a price five times lower than the market rate,” he protested.

BJP councillor Gurpreet Kaur Ubha and BJP leader Hardev Singh Ubha demanded Rs 50 crore per acre for the landowners.

Shiromani Akali Dal district president Parvinder Singh Sohana rejected the award, stating, “GMADA itself sells land in this area for Rs 80 crore to Rs 90 crore per acre, yet it is acquiring land in a prime commercial area for just Rs 5 crore per acre. Nowhere in Mohali district is land available at such a low price today.”

As many as 44 written objections were submitted by landowners from the four villages during the acquisition process.