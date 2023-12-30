 GMCH-32 to ramp up cardiovascular surgeries, set to hire more staff : The Tribune India

GMCH-32 to ramp up cardiovascular surgeries, set to hire more staff

OT service will now function 4-5 days a week, heart patients awaiting surgeries to benefit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

In a significant development for heart patients, the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Department of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has expanded its services to address the substantial waiting list for this complex procedure. Previously, the OT service in the department was functional for only one or two days, while it will now operate four a five days a week. The aim is reducing the waiting time for patients.

Three-month waiting list

  • The waiting list for heart patients seeking treatment in the CTVS Department is reported to be two or three months.

Centre approves 25 new posts

  • The GMCH has taken a substantial step by creating 25 posts for faculty and other staff in the CTVS Department. These positions have been approved by the Centre. Patients not only from the tricity but also nearby states rely on the CTVS Department for advanced treatment.

The waiting list for heart patients seeking treatment in the CTVS Department was reported to be two or three months. To meet the growing demand, the GMCH has approved 25 new posts, encompassing faculty, senior residents and technicians. This increase in staffing is expected to elevate the number of surgeries conducted at the department, ultimately benefiting patients in need.

A cardiologist, Dr Siddharth, emphasised the dedicated nature of the department, exclusively catering to heart diseases. With a robust strength of 50 patients in the outpatient department (OPD), comprising both new and returning patients, the hospital aims at providing specialised care for heart-related issues. The GMCH stands out as the only hospital, after the PGI, to offer distinct services of heart specialists.

Highlighting the significance of the newly approved positions, the GMCH has taken a substantial step by creating 25 posts for faculty and staff in the CTVS Department. These positions have received approval from the Government of India, signifying a strategic move to enhance healthcare services. Patients not only from the tricity but also the nearby states rely on the CTVS Department for advanced treatment. These 25 posts encompass a diverse range of roles, supporting both patient care and academic advancement.

Dr AK Attri, Director, GMCH-32, expressed optimism about the improved service delivery resulting from the new posts. The increased availability of OT service is expected to contribute to a more efficient petient care. The hospital hopes this will lead to better overall treatment for patients seeking cardiovascular surgery.

