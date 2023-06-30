GMCH Emergency wards inundated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

Patients at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, had a tough time as emergency wards and corridors were flooded with rainwater.

The patients and their attendants waded through ankle-deep water in the corridors. The road opposite the police post, leading up to the hospital gate, was completely submerged. The flooding compounded the difficulties faced by those in urgent need of medical care.

Video grab of flooded Emergency at GMCH-32.

Sumit Sharma said, “I was brought here in an emergency, and I never expected to encounter such conditions within the hospital premises. The waterlogged corridors and improper arrangements have only worsened my situation. It’s extremely distressing.”

Another patient, Mahavir Singh, said, “The hospital should have been better prepared for monsoon-related challenges. It is disheartening to witness the plight of patients like me who are already suffering. The authorities need to take immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Hospital staff scrambled to manage the situation, draining water from the emergency wards and corridors. However, their efforts were hindered by a lack of proper equipment and the sheer volume of rainwater flowing into the premises.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur, GMCH Director, acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured swift action. "We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our patients and their families. We contacted a public health team to resolve the waterlogging issue and ensure the safety and well-being of all those present at the hospital. Steps will be taken to strengthen our infrastructure and drainage system to prevent such incidents in the future."