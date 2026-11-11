GMCH gets nod for 22 more MD/MS seats

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has received approval for 22 additional MD/MS seats for the academic session 2026-27, taking its total postgraduate intake from 155 to 177.

The approval has been granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The newly sanctioned seats will be filled during the second round of postgraduate counselling for the current academic session.

Calling it a significant achievement, Dr Ravneet Kaur, Director-Principal, GMCH, said the increase marked another milestone in the institution’s efforts to strengthen postgraduate medical education. The enhanced intake will expand opportunities for aspiring medical specialists and help increase the availability of trained and qualified specialists in various medical disciplines, she said.

The increase is also expected to strengthen the institution’s academic and clinical infrastructure, enhance its teaching and training capabilities and improve access to specialised healthcare services in the region.

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In July this year, the NMC had approved an increase in the GMCH’s annual MBBS intake from 150 to 200 seats, with effect from the

2026-27 academic session. The addition of 50 MBBS seats has expanded opportunities for students seeking admission to the institution.

Dr Kaur said the approvals reflected GMCH’s commitment to maintaining high academic standards, strengthening infrastructure and meeting the quality benchmarks prescribed by the NMC.