GMCH-32 may again halt treatment as Punjab owes Rs 4 crore

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 8

The UT government hospitals are yet again facing the issue of recurring dues from Punjab under the Ayushman Bharat initiative.

Punjab owes the GMCH-32 more than Rs 4 crore since August under the scheme, prompting the hospital authorities to mull stopping treatment of patients coming from the state under the insurance scheme.

Examining issue, final call soon We are examining the issue and will take the final call in a few days. Yashpal Garg, UT Health Secretary

The hospital has deferred elective surgeries scheduled for Punjab patients and has written to the Director Health Services, expressing its inability to continue the scheme for patients from the neighbouring state.

In August, Punjab had cleared Rs 21 lakh and Rs 86 lakh pending towards UT government facilities — Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, and GMCH-32, respectively.

The GMCH-32 had stopped the scheme in March after the dues exceeded Rs 2.3 crore.

The Punjab Government had also released dues amounting Rs 10.40 crore to the PGI under the Ayushman scheme.

The PGI had stopped taking patients from Punjab under Ayushman after the dues accumulated to Rs 16 crore for seven months.

The Principle Health Secretary, Punjab, had then written to the UT Health Secretary requesting him to resume the services for state patients while assuring the “dues would be cleared in a few days”.

The Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana was launched on August 20, 2019. The scheme is designed to provide health protection by offering a financial cover to at least 65 per cent of the state population.

The entitlement-based initiative gives health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year. Under the scheme, cashless and paperless treatment is available at government and empanelled private hospitals.

