GMHS-36 bag football title, St John's second

Chandigarh, September 7

Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 36, lads won the boys’ U-14 inter-school football championship by logging a (4-0) win over St John’s School, Sector 26. Maheshwar (2nd minute, 20th minute) and Borish (5th minute, 36th minute) netted a brace each for the side.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, claimed the third position by recording a (2-1) win over Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 21.

Lakshay Attri netted the first goal for the Sector 27 outfit in the 13th minute, while Rehaan Kalyan doubled the lead in the 47th minute. Narender, meanwhile, pulled off a consoling goal for the Sector 21 team in the 49th minute.

GMSSS-22 eves win

In the opening match of the girls’ U-17 inter-school football event, GMSSS, Sector 22, drubbed Saupin’s School, Sector 32, by five goals. Khushi (15th, 30th) scored two goals, while Sakshi (4th), Ridhima (16th) and Madhu (32nd) netted a goal each for the winning side. Shaweta completed a hat-trick as GMHS, Sector 20, defeated Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38, by five goals. Shaweta netted her first goal in the 12th minute, followed by two other goals in the 14th minute and 32nd minute. Nikita (7th, 35th) netted two goals. Gauri (2nd, 11th, 32nd) also completed a hat-trick to help Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, register a (3-0) win over St Soldier’ School, Sector 28.

Chitkara cagers excel

Chitkara International School, Sector 25, won the opening match of the girls’ U-17 inter-school basketball tournament. The side registered a (27-24) win over St Joseph’s School, Sector 44. Avineet gathered maximum points for the winning side, while Saanvi remained the top scorer for the Sector 44 team.

Ryan International School, Sector 49, logged a one-sided (37-5) win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18. Abha remained the top performer for the winning side, while Akshra performed well for the government school team.

In the boys’ U-17 event, KBDAV team defeated Ashiana School (40-24). Jigarsher gathered maximum points for the winners and Kabir was the top performer for the losing side. Vivek High School, Sector 38, also logged an easy (54-10) win over Delhi Public School, Sector 40. Saiansh hogged the limelight by gathering maximum points for the winning side. Ojas was the star performer for the losing side. In other matches, St John’s School ousted Dev Samaj School (36-8), Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, logged a (49-19) win over DAV Public School, Sector 8, and DAV Model School, Sector 15, registered (24-22) win over St Stephen’s lads.

DPS beat New Public School in chess

Delhi Public School defeated New Public School (4-0) in a match of boys’ U-17 inter-school chess tournament. In other matches, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, logged an identical (4-0) win over GMSSS, Kaimbwala; DAV School beat GMHS, Sector 37, (4-0); GMSSS, Sector 33, registered a (3-1) win over GMSSS, Sector 37 (B) and St Stephen’s lads defeat Tribune Model (4-0).

