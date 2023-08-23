Chandigarh: GMSH-16 advanced paediatrics centre to begin operations in September

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

The Advanced Paediatrics Centre, conceptualised during the second wave of Covid, is all set to get operational at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. After facing delays, the centre is now likely to commence operations next month.

In a recent review meeting encompassing pending healthcare projects, the Chief Engineer revealed that the construction of the centre was on track for completion by August 31. With this, plans are afoot to inaugurate the centre in the first or second week of September.

The genesis of this project dates back to 2021 when the Chandigarh Health Department proposed the establishment of a dedicated paediatrics unit comprising 32 beds at the GMSH-16. The motive behind this initiative was to augment preparedness for a possible resurgence of Covid. Among these 32 beds, 12 were earmarked for critical patients needing ventilator support. The total cost of Rs 2.25 crore was sanctioned by the Centre.

Originally slated for completion by March 2022 under the emergency Covid response and health system preparedness initiative, the project encountered substantial delays. This delay caught the attention of the central authorities, who were concerned about unutilised funds and equipment gathering dust.

Presently, the GMSH-16 boasts a 20-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility catering to the younger population. Of these, eight beds are equipped with ventilators, while the remaining offer oxygen support in the hospital’s surgical ward.

As the centre is nearing completion, it is expected to significantly bolster the healthcare infrastructure and readiness in Chandigarh, particularly in the paediatrics section.