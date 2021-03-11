GMSH-16 awarded NQAS certification

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16), has received the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification.

With this, the hospital will be entitled to receive a grant of Rs 50 lakh. The certification is for a period of three years, after which it will be renewed post-inspection.

Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, UT, said, “The GMSH-16 has been awarded NQAS certification after a central team visited the hospital earlier this year. Besides, health and wellness centres of Dadu Majra and Mauli Jagran have also been awarded NQAS certification. We will apply for the quality certification for other health and wellness centres as well.”

The quality assurance standards are broadly arranged under eight ‘areas of concern” – service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management and outcome.

The NQAS was launched in 2013 with an aim to improve the quality of care in public health facilities in the country.