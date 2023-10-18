GMSH-16 doctors, staff get training on fire safety

Chandigarh, October 17
In view of the recent fire incidents at the PGIMER, Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, today conducted a training on fire safety and a mock drill to prepare staff to tackle such incidents.
The training was attended by all senior officials of the Health Department, UT, along with senior medical officer and medical officers, nursing officers, lab technicians, operation theatre assistants, employees and security staff.
The training aimed at making them aware of how to use and handle fire safety equipment, particularly fire extinguishers.
A team from the Fire Station, Sector 17, imparted the training and stressed upon precautions to be taken on the hospital premises. The participants were apprised of dos and don’ts in case of fire and the importance of escape routes in the hospital buildings.
A live demonstration was presented by fire officers on types of fire extinguishers and the way to use them in case of any exigency.
