GMSSS-10 win boys’ U-17 baseball interschool meet

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 10, recorded a 04-02 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, to win the boys’ U-17 baseball interschool meet. St Anne’s School, Sector 32, finished third by logging a 09-08 win over Ryan International School, Sector 49.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ U-19 semifinals, Ryan International School, posted a 06-04 win over DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, defeated the Sector 37 government school 04-03.

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DAV Public School, Sector 8, won the girls’ U-17 interschool volleyball tournament by recording a 25-16 26-24 25-22 win over Government Model High School, Sector 50. Guru Nanak Senior Secondary School, Sector 30, recorded a 25-12 25-21 25-15 win over Government Model High School, Mani Majra, to claim the third position.

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In the girls’ U-19 event, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26 (Timber Market) posted a 25-13 25-14 25-9 win over Shivalik Public Scholl, Sector 41.

Meanwhile, St Anne’s School, Sector 32, posted a 10-wicket win over Aanchal International School, Sector 41, in the boys’ U-17 interschool cricket meet. The Sector 41 team bundled out at a mere 12, and in reply Gurmehar (11) scored the winning runs for the Sector 32 team. Pankaj and Jaiveer claimed two wickets each for St Anne’s.

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Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, posted a nine-wicket win over MDAV School, Sector 22, in the second match.