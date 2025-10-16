Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 16, has once again been ranked India's No. 1 state government day school in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2024-25.

Advertisement

This marks the second consecutive year the school has received this recognition, having achieved the same distinction in 2023-24.

Advertisement

The EducationWorld India School Rankings are assessed on academic excellence, co-curricular and sports education, infrastructure, faculty competence, leadership, and community engagement. The school has made significant progress in adopting Information and Communication Technology (ICT), implementing smart learning tools, and aligning its teaching methods with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Advertisement

Expressing pride, the school principal said, “Receiving this honour for the second consecutive year is a proud moment for the entire school community. It is the result of teamwork, dedication and the shared vision of our teachers, students, parents and the Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration.”