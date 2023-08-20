GMSSS-16 win twin titles

Chandigarh, August 19

A team of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 16, today won twin titles on the concluding day of the 2nd Andrew John Gosain Memorial Handball Interschool Tournament. The Sector 16 team claimed the boys’ u-15 title by defeating hosts St Xavier’s 38-21. Ritesh (14) and Vinay (13) scored most goals for the winning side, while Harmeet managed to get 17 points for the runners-up. DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, claimed the third position by defeating St Xavier’s, Panchkula, 23-10. Shali scored 11 goals, while Jashan added five to the winning tally of the Sector 8 team.

Moksh (4) and Aditya (3) remained the top performers for the Panchkula team. In the girls’ u-16 final, GMSSS-16 eves defeated the hosts 11-04. Vaishnavi (5) and Muskaan (3) were the top two performers for the title winners, while Pratistha (4) scored the points for the hosts. Sacred Heart, Sector 26, claimed the third position by recording a 6-0 win over DAV School. Sakshi (2) remained the top scorer for the side. In the boys’ category, Hardik was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the tournament, while Harmeet Singh was named the most valuable player. Lavish claimed the title of the best goalkeeper in the girls’ category, while Vaishnavi was named the most valuable player.