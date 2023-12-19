GMSSS-21 log win in football

Chandigarh, December 18
Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 21, registered a convincing 5-0 win over Velocity Football Club during the ongoing Khelo India Women Football League at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.
Within the first 10 minutes, the Sector 21 team gained the lead as Chhaya netted the first goal. She doubled the lead in the 44th minute, while Mehak extended the lead to 3-0 in the 73rd minute. Thereafter, Velocity Club defenders conceded two own goals to take the defeat tally to 5-0.
Earlier, in the first match, the GMSSS, Sector 22, overpowered Shivalik Public School 6-0. Madhu opened the account in 23rd minute followed by another goal in the 38th minute. After sealing the first half with a two-goal lead, the Sector 22 eves extended the lead further as Khushi (48th, 73rd) netted a brace, while Ridhima (68th) and Sandhya (79Th) scored a goal each.
