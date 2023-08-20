GMSSS-22 claim football title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 22, won the girls’ u-14 inter-school tournament by recording a 3-0 win over GMSSS, Dhanas.

Kajal drew the first blood in the 9th minute, while Rima doubled the lead in the 25th minute. Vanshika scored the third and final goal in the 29th minute to seal the title for the Sector-22 team. Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, claimed the third position by recording a 3-2 win over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26. After a 1-1 draw in the stipulated 60 minutes, the Sector-9 team won the match in the tie-break. Earlier, the Sector-26 group had secured the lead in the 28th minute through Ahana. However, the Sector-9 team bounced back as Sneha netted the equaliser in the 32nd minute. Meanwhile, in the boys’ u-14 category, lads from GMSSS, Sector 22, recorded a 4-1 win over Dev Samaj School, Sector 21.

Harshit (3rd minute, 18th minute) scored a brace for the side, while Ayush (32nd) and Shivam (35th) netted a goal each for GMSSS-22. Dhananjay pulled off the lone goal for the Dev Samaj team in the 27th minute.

In other matches, GMSSS, Sector 37, scored a one-goal win over DAV Public School, Sector 39. Vivek scored the winning goal in the 26th minute. Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, recorded a 3-0 win over St Peter’s School, Sector 37. Harman, Raghav and Harsukhman netted a goal each for the winners. Government Model High School, Sector 29, recorded an easy 3-0 win over St Mary’s School, Sector 46, as Aryaan scored a brace and Altmas scored one. The British School, Sector 44, recorded a 2-1 win over Shri Kulwant Rai Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir, Sector 43. Gauransh and Karan scored one goal each for the Sector-44 team, while Chirag netted one for the Sector-43 outfit.

