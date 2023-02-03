GMSSS-22 eves win football title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 22, eves won the 12th RF Saupin Memorial Football (7-a-side) Trophy.

The Sector 22 outfit defeated St Kabir School, Sector 26, by four goals. Khushi scored a brace while Sandhya and Sakshi added one each to the winners’ tally.

In the semis, St Kabir School defeated the hosts by a solitary goal scored by Anshika while the Sector 22 team overpowered Sacred Heart team 3-0 as Khushi scored all goals. Khushi was declared the best player of the tournament.