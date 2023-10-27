GMSSS-22 eves win football tournament

Chandigarh, October 26
Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, won the interschool girls’ Under-19 football tournament. The Sector 22 eves logged a 1-0 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21.
Nishi scored the only goal of the match in the 10th minute. Meanwhile, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Khuda Lahora, claimed the third position by logging a convincing 3-0 win over Carmel Convent School, Sector 9. Payal opened the team’s account in the 10th minute, Aasna doubled the lead in the 20th minute. Muskan netted the last and final goal in the 39th minute.
