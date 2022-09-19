GMSSS-35 lads emerge champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 35, defeated DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, to win the boys’ U-19 inter-school baseball championship. The Sector 35 outfit registered a marginal (04-03) win over the Sector 8 team.

Ryan International School, Sector 49, claimed the third position by defeating Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33, (16-10).

In the girls’ U-19 semi-finals, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, logged a (05-00) win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15. DAV School defeated Ryan International School (01-00).