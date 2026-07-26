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Home / Chandigarh / GMSSS-37 clinch under-14 interschool football meet title

GMSSS-37 clinch under-14 interschool football meet title

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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The winning GMSSS-37 team in a jubilant mood. Photo: Vicky
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Neeraj netted two goals as Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, won the boy’s U-14 interschool football tournament at the ground of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23. The Sector 37 team posted a 4-0 win over Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Sector 44.

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Krishna opened the team’s account in the ninth minute to put pressure on the Sector 44 team. The side managed to hold most of the possession before Neeraj closed the first half with a goal in the 34th minute. The second-half remained dominated more or less by the Sector 37 school team. Neeraj scored his second goal in the 43rd minute, while Aastl scored the final goal to ensure the gold medal.

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St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, closed their campaign with a third position finish. The side posted an identical 4-0 win over St Joseph’s School, Sector 44. Gurshran posted the first goal in the fourth minute, followed by Golmai’s goal in the eighth minute. Viaan Sharma netted the third in the 10th minute. Akas Shoi posted the fourth goal in the 30th minute.

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In the boys’ U-14 interschool cricket meet, Vivek High School, Sector 38, posted a 25-run win over St Soldier’s School, Sector 28. Batting first, the Sector 38 team posted 66 in 12 overs with the help of Kevin (19) and Vihaan (16). Anil and Aarav picked two wickets each for the bowling side.

In reply, the Sector 28 team bundled out at 42. Vihaan claimed 4/3 for the bowling side, while Rubaab picked two.

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