GNPS beat DAV, win inter-school cricket meet

Chandigarh, August 31
The boys’ U-14 cricket team of Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, won the inter-school cricket tournament. In the final, the Sector 36 team defeated DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, by nine wickets.
The Sector 8 team posted 137/6 in 20 overs with the help of Bansh (41), Ram (33). In reply, the Sector 36 team scored 137/1 with the help of Shivansh Choudhary (72) and Kushaan Lamba (42).
