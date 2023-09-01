GNPS beat DAV, win inter-school cricket meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

The boys’ U-14 cricket team of Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, won the inter-school cricket tournament. In the final, the Sector 36 team defeated DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, by nine wickets.

The Sector 8 team posted 137/6 in 20 overs with the help of Bansh (41), Ram (33). In reply, the Sector 36 team scored 137/1 with the help of Shivansh Choudhary (72) and Kushaan Lamba (42).

#Cricket