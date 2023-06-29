Goa study tour waste of taxpayers’ money, says AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed the Goa study tour of BJP and Congress councillors as waste of taxpayers’ money and alleged it was more like a corruption and lobbying tour where the BJP was trying to woo Congress councillors to get their support to award the contract of Dadu Majra dumping ground to a company.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang alleged that Dadu Majra dumping ground was a big issue for Chandigarh. The dumping ground had been there for 17 years and the mountain of garbage continued to grow day by day.

“The Congress and the BJP have gulped down crores of rupees in the name of clearing the dumping ground. Contracts were always given to favourite companies to loot the public money. These should be given after discussion and voting in the House only,” Kang alleged.

Kang alleged that, as always, corruption was rampant in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. This Goa study tour was just another way to loot taxpayers’ money.

Kang said on this tour, there were BJP and Congress councillors, people supporting both parties and nine officers. What was the need to take such a big team for a tour when taxpayers are footing the bill? he questioned.

Addressing the press conference, AAP leader Damanpreet Singh said BJP and Congress councillors were accompanied by their spouses in the tour. Why taxpayers should pay for travelling expenses of these people?

“Dadu Majra dumping ground is the reason for several diseases in the people living in its vicinity. Why was no initiative taken to solve this issue first? We condemn this wastage of public money through such useless tours,” said Damanpreet.

Councillor Kuldeep Singh Tita said he even requested the Governor not to set up garbage processing plant in the residential area of Dadu Majra, but to no avail. The garbage processing plant near the residential area could increase the trouble of people here who are already facing dangerous levels of air, water and land pollution here due to the dumping ground.

Spouses should not be part of tour: Puri

Spouses of some of the councillors are also part of the study tour to Goa. As many as 17 councillors left for the tour to assess the waste processing plant two days ago. This time, nine Dadu Majra residents are also part of the tour. A councillor said it should not be an issue as air tickets of spouses had been bought on own expense. However, some argue they obviously share room and food. Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), feels spouses should not be part of the study tour. Otherwise, it does not remain a study tour and becomes a leisure tour.