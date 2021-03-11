Gold chain snatched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Maloya Colony resident reported that two unknown persons, who were on a motorcycle, snatched her gold chain near Valmiki Mandir, Maloya, on April 20. A case under Sections 379-A and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

No firearms at marriage palaces

Mohali: Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar has prohibited bringing firearms at marriage or other functions in marriage palaces in the district. If anyone brings a firearm to a marriage palace, the owner will have to inform the police. The order has been issued till June 19. In another order, Talwar gave directions that there was a complete ban on holding dharnas and rallies within 100 metres of the walls of the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76. The orders will remain in force till June 19. TNS

2 held for fake number on bike

Chandigarh: The police arrested Nayagaon residents Harish, aka Dabbu, 23, and Goldy, 18, while riding a bike bearing a fake registration number near the Cremation Ground in Sector 25 on April 21. A case under Sections 473 and 411 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Rs. 4L fraudulently withdrawn

Chandigarh: A resident of the Industrial Area, Phase 2, reportedly lost Rs. 4 lakh in an online fraud. The complainant, Jiwan Jaswal, stated that unknown person withdrew Rs. 4 lakh from his account by sending him a web link for unblocking a debit card on February 15. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Club DJ, GM fined over loud music

Chandigarh: Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate TPS Randhawa imposed a fine of Rs. 2,000 each on the general manager and a DJ of a club in Sector 26 here for playing the music without permission. The accused, Ayush Dattana, the DJ, and Rohit Kumar, the GM of Kakuna Club, pleaded guilty following which the court imposed the fine on them. In case of non-payment of fine, they shall have to undergo simple imprisonment for 10 days. TNS

Railways log six-wkt win

Chandigarh: Chandigarh lost their third consecutive match against star-studded Mitali Raj-led Railways by six wickets in the ongoing Women’s Seniors T20 League being played in Rajkot on Friday. Chandigarh won the toss and elected to bat first. Despite a smooth start with 51/1 in 10 overs, Chandigarh failed to convert it into long innings. The team could score only 103 runs for nine wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Parushi Prabhakar (31) remained the top scorer for the side. Shivani and Monika Pandey contributed 16 and 15 runs, respectively. The Railways achieved the easy target of 104 runs, resulting in their fourth consecutive win of the tournament. Chandigarh will play their fourth and final match against Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. TNS

Institute signs MoU

Chandigarh: The Regional Institute of English (RIE), Chandigarh, has signed an MoU with the Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education (MGNCRE), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. The MoU was signed by the director of RIE, Dr Vandana Lunyal, and the national coordinator of the MGNCRE, Dr Shatrughan Bhardwaj. As per the MoU, RIE will work on rural development through higher education and in areas such as cleanliness, education, environment, sustainable development and community engagement. Coordinator Dr Jyoti Singh said this MoU would prove to be a milestone for RIE.