Gold chain snatched at Lohgarh

Zirakpur, July 18
Two unidentified bike-borne youths snatched a gold chain of woman near Sigma City Extension in Lohgarh on Monday.
Poonam, a resident of the society, said she was returning home from the market with her aunt Chandralata when two youths snatched her aunt’s chain near the society gate and sped away. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.
