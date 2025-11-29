Gold jewellery worth lakhs, cash stolen during wedding function

Unidentified miscreants broke into a locked room at the Khukrain Bhawan during a wedding ceremony, decamping with valuables and cash.

According to the information, the incident took place around 9 pm shortly after the arrival of the baraat. While everyone was busy welcoming the groom’s family, the thieves broke a glass window to enter the locked room. They stole valuables belonging to the bride’s family, who had travelled from Nainital, Uttarakhand, for the wedding.

The police said the thieves forced open a cupboard lock and stole gold jewellery worth around Rs 10-12 lakh along with Rs 4.5 lakh in cash.

The police were informed, following which a team arrived at the spot and launched an investigation.

They conducted a thorough inspection of the area, collected evidence and began scanning the CCTV footage from the venue to identify the accused.

A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

The complainants, meanwhile, raised concerns over the security at the venue. They alleged that no proper security personnel were present and the manager or staff did not provide immediate assistance after the incident.

Gopal Singh, a member of groom’s family from Maloya, added that the lapse in security had caused significant distress and demanded strict action.