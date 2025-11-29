DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Gold jewellery worth lakhs, cash stolen during wedding function

Gold jewellery worth lakhs, cash stolen during wedding function

According to police, thieves forced open a cupboard lock and stole gold jewellery worth around Rs 10-12 lakh along with Rs 4.5 lakh in cash

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:58 PM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Unidentified miscreants broke into a locked room at the Khukrain Bhawan during a wedding ceremony, decamping with valuables and cash.

Advertisement

According to the information, the incident took place around 9 pm shortly after the arrival of the baraat. While everyone was busy welcoming the groom’s family, the thieves broke a glass window to enter the locked room. They stole valuables belonging to the bride’s family, who had travelled from Nainital, Uttarakhand, for the wedding.

Advertisement

The police said the thieves forced open a cupboard lock and stole gold jewellery worth around Rs 10-12 lakh along with Rs 4.5 lakh in cash.

Advertisement

The police were informed, following which a team arrived at the spot and launched an investigation.

They conducted a thorough inspection of the area, collected evidence and began scanning the CCTV footage from the venue to identify the accused.

Advertisement

A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

The complainants, meanwhile, raised concerns over the security at the venue. They alleged that no proper security personnel were present and the manager or staff did not provide immediate assistance after the incident.

Gopal Singh, a member of groom’s family from Maloya, added that the lapse in security had caused significant distress and demanded strict action.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts