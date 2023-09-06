Chandigarh Golf League begins on September 26, 21 teams to vie for top honours

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 5

The month-long 2nd edition of the Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) will start from September 26 at Chandigarh Golf Club.

A total of 21 teams — Canam Raptors, Green Gators, Signature By KLV, Captain’s 18, Hunting Hawks, Sleepy Owl Chargers, Chandigarh Gladiators, Moksha Royals, Soaring Eagles, Empire, Netsmartz Tigers, Sultan of Swing, Fairway Comets, Partee Panthers, Swinging Samurai, Golf Masters, Pirates of the Greens, Tee Birds, Golf Ninjas, Punjab Aces and The Mulligans — will vie for top honours. The tournament will conclude on October 22.

In the previous edition, a total of 20 teams with participation of over 350 golfers featured in the league. The tournament was won by Canam Raptors as they registered 4-3 win over Punjab Aces.

“This year, the 21 participating teams have been divided into three pools. Every team choses 10 core players and eight are picked in an auction for which each team is allocated six lakh points for bidding. There will be 18 players in each team,” said Lt Col HS Chahal, president, CGC.

“Every team will have a female golfer and a golfer of over 75 years of age. We are expecting the participation of over 350 golfers. The selection (auction) of the golfers was held recently. It was conducted by an auctioneer with a live screen displaying players registered for the pool and sponsors. All golfers had a reserve price of 20,000 points and unlike IPL auction, the golfers were picked on the basis of points. The draw for groups and the schedule of matches will be held later.” “It will be a tough competition. The names of the teams and their members have been displayed at the club’s notice board,” said Dr GS Kochhar, co-chairman, media committee, CGC.