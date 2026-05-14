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Home / Chandigarh / Golf league likely in Oct

Golf league likely in Oct

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:47 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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With addition of three new teams, the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) is planning to host the fifth edition of Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) in October.

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The event involves nearly 500 members of the club.

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This will be first ever major championship hosted by the club involving the newly elected governing council.

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During a meeting, a proposal to add three new teams was granted. The final approval is most likely to be granted in a day or so. Last year, 21 teams took part in it. Mulligans had defeated Punjab Aces in a keenly contested final to clinch the CGL trophy, while the Captain’s 18 finished third after beating Sultans of Swing 5-2 in the bronze medal play-off. In the inaugural edition of the event, as many as 20 teams participated.

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