Golf League: Netsmartz Tigers log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Netsmartz Tigers continued their winning spree as they logged a (6-1) win over Fairway Comets in the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League at Chandigarh Golf Club. Captain’s 18 had a break yesterday, but played brilliantly to easily put it past Ninjas (5.5-1.5).

Chashma Shah Royals, who are still not with their full team, caused the upset of the day beating the fancied Punjab Aces (4-3). Aces have now made their path to the knockouts much more difficult after consecutive losses. Sleepy Owl Chargers, after two average days, overpowered Partee Panthers (5-2). While Chargers were aiming at a bigger margin, Rabiya Gill played the shot of the day on the final hole to score a crucial point for Panthers.

Yadvinder Sidhu from Netsmartz Tigers had the distinction of holing out on the 14th. In one of the other matches, it was a disappointing day for Hunting Hawks as they frittered away some key points and eventually lost (4-3) to Canam Raptors. The event is now halted till October 19.