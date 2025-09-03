Golfer Aadil to donate league earnings to flood-hit people

Local golfer Aadil Bedi pledged to donate his first Indian Premier Golf League (IGPL) earnings to the Punjab Flood Relief and Virat Kohli Foundation.

Advertisement

“Punjab is drowning in floods, but not in spirit. Every shot I take reminds me of the support I’ve received, and now it’s my turn to give back. True victories are not measured on scoreboards — they are in lives we touch,” said Bedi.

The Virat Kohli Foundation has been instrumental in shaping his career providing access to cutting-edge technology such as K-Vest and Trackman. It opened avenues for him as he eventually secured a spot to represent India at 2028 the Asian Games set to be played in Jakarta.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old golfer will make his IGPL 2025 Season debut from his home ground, as he confirmed his participation in the Rs 1.5 crore Chandigarh Invitational, scheduled to be held from September 10 to 12, at Chandigarh Golf Club.