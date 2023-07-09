Golfer Mannat continues winning streak

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, July 8

Sixteen-year-old city golfer Mannat Brar is on cloud nine as she leads the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Ladies Amateur Order of Merit with a total score of 269.

Last year, she topped the IGU merit list (Category B) with a total score of 188 in the girls’ junior category B. In 2019, she had topped category C (11-12 years) with a 314 score.

This year, Mannat, a member of the Chandigarh Golf Club, claimed all trophies of the IGU Karnataka Ladies and Junior Girls Championship held at Clover Greens Golf Course in Bengaluru.

Her winning streak continued, as she claimed runners-up position at the IGU Telangana Ladies and Junior Golf Championship. In this championship, she fired two consecutive rounds of 3-under to finish four strokes behind the title winners.

Last month, she also got selected to represent the country in the Women’s Amateur Championship in England. She also competed in the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour Leg 9 to finish 18th with a score of 226.

Her performance during the Haryana State Ladies Amateur (at Panchkula), Southern and Western India Ladies and last year’s All-India Amateur also gave a big boost to help her attain the top position in the order of merit.

Her father, Col JS Brar, a serving Colonel in the Army and an avid sports lover, is an inspiration behind her success. He said Mannat’s taking up golf was a matter of chance. Colonel Brar said she picked up the sport when he was posted in Pune and used to play golf for fun.

An elated Mannat, who tried her hands at tennis and taekwondo before taking up golf, said, “It’s a great achievement. I will try to put up a good show in the coming months too. I have many important tournaments lined up. These will help enhance my skills.”