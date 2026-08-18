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Home / Chandigarh / Golfers Virk, Toor lift I-Day Cup in Chandigarh

Golfers Virk, Toor lift I-Day Cup in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:15 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Independence Day Golf Cup winners at the Chandigarh Golf Club.
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Maj (retd) RS Virk and Ravisher Singh Toor won the Independence Day Golf Cup Team Matchplay Championship by defeating Darvesh Kumar and Sanjay Talwar in an exciting final played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

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The Independence Day Cup, one of the club’s most popular annual match-play events, recorded an impressive field of over 180 golfers, comprising 90 teams for the coveted title. The team-format tournament tested not only individual golfing ability, but also partnership, strategy and match-play temperament.

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The final brought together two strong pairings in what proved to be a closely fought contest. Virk and Toor held their nerve to overcome Kumar and Talwar. The tournament provided an extended period of competitive match-play for members, with each round bringing new challenges and closely contested games.

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The competition was conducted over a six-round knockout format, with teams progressing through successive rounds before the final. The matches began on July 7, The championship culminated on the August 14 evening.

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