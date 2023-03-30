Goods worth lakhs lost in Zirakpur utensil shop blaze

Zirakpur, March 29

Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in a fire that engulfed a utensil shop in a vegetable market here this morning. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot at 9:30 am. It took more than two hours to control the fire.

There was a panic in the busy market area after smoke was seen emanating from a crockery shop. Traffic jam on nearby roads added to the chaos in the shop’s vicinity.

The exact cause of the fire is not known yet, but a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa visited the spot and asked the SDM to prepare a report on the incident. He also spoke to Municipal Corporation officials and Zirakpur EO, and took stock of the situation.

The shop is a temporary structure. Panicked shopkeepers nearby removed eight LPG cylinders from their shops to minimise the chances of explosion. Last time, four cylinders had exploded, localites said.

On December 17, 2018, a fire broke out at the Zirakpur sabzi mandi ahead of the Patiala chowk. While no casualty was reported, the market, consisting of temporary stalls of mainly vegetables, cosmetics and clothes, was reduced to ashes. — TNS

Market illegal

Preet Colony residents alleged that the market was illegal and located on an encroached land. “We have apprised the MC president, the EO and all officials concerned, but to no avail. The encroachment is increasing day by day. Our latest complaint was submitted on February 28,” said a bystander.