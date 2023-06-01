Got extortion call from Jassi gang: Club owner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Four days after three members of the Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassi, gang who were in the city to eliminate a night club owner were nabbed, another club owner claimed to have received an extortion call from the same gang. The owner has lodged a complaint with the UT police.

Sources said the complainant, a resident of Panchkula, who is one of the partners in a night club at Industrial Area, Phase I, had alleged that he received an extortion call from Gurjant Singh, alias Janta. The complainant was threatened to meet the demand or face the consequences.

Janta is the brother of slain Jaswinder Singh and operates the gang from Australia.

Police sources said the complaint was being verified. Last week, the Operations Cell had nabbed three members of the gang with sophisticated weapons. The suspects had arrived in the city to eliminate the owner of a club in Sector 26. Three pistols were recovered from them.

Jaspreet Singh and gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar were killed in an encounter with the STF of the West Bengal police in Kolkata in 2021.