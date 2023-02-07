Government-aided college staff continue protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

More than 700 teaching and non-teaching employees, along with a large number of students of privately managed government-aided colleges, staged a protest at Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, followed by a demonstration at the Sector 33-45 light point against the local Administration.

The ongoing protest, being held under the banner of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in coordination with local unit president Surinder Kaur, entered its 6th day today.

The CTU employees union, the Union of Water Department and other trade unions have extended their full support to the staff of Chandigarh colleges, claimed the protesters. Dr Sumit Goklaney said, “If the Administration continues to neglect our demands and fails to resolve the issues till February 8, then the college employees and the students will hit the streets along with all other employees’ unions.”