Government depts owe Panchkula MC Rs 30 cr in property tax

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, December 11

The local Municipal Corporation is adopting a dual policy on the collection of property tax. While the civic body immediately seals private institutions that fail to pay the tax, it takes no action against government institutions defaulting on tax payment.

The MC is to recover property tax worth about Rs 50 crore from many government and private institutions. The tax dues of various departments of the Haryana Government are worth over Rs 30 crore.

According to information, the MC is to collect property tax worth Rs 50 crore from various institutions, including hotels, banks, government offices, Gymkhana Club and petrol stations. It has served notices on the defaulters.

The Local Government Department has announced a one-time waiver of interest on property tax dues and arrears of previous years. Now the residents of the city can deposit their property tax from the year 2010-11 to 2021-22 without interest by December 31.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura said that was a golden opportunity for the people to deposit their outstanding property tax without interest.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the MC had extended the last date for depositing the property tax dues. The residents can deposit their dues without interest till December 31. The Local Government Department has announced a one-time waiver of interest. The property tax dues of the government as well as private institutions will be collected at any cost, he added.