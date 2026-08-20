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Home / Chandigarh / Government Model Senior Secondary School

Government Model Senior Secondary School

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh/Panchkula, Updated At : 01:54 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh: An awareness session on drug abuse and prevention was organised at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Behlana, by the Chandigarh Crime Branch and PS ANTF, Sector 11. ASI Babita, along with Head Constables Naveen Kumar and Rakesh Kumar and volunteer Om Kumar, sensitised students about the harmful effects and serious consequences of drug abuse. Students were also informed about the Anti-Narcotics Helpline 1933 and encouraged to report drug-related information. Principal Sangeeta and counsellor Prabhjot Kaur urged students to focus on education and positive goals, reinforcing the message: “Say yes to life, no to drugs.”

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DAV Model School

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Chandigarh: DAV Model School, Sector 15, organised an educational visit for Class XI and XII Home Science students to Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management, Sector 42. Students explored career opportunities, courses, admission procedures, placements and industry prospects. They toured the food production, bakery, front office, housekeeping and laundry facilities, gaining practical insights into hospitality education. The interactive visit proved informative and inspiring, helping students connect classroom learning with real-world career opportunities.

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Sky World School

Panchkula: Sky World School organised a Shark Tank-style business presentation for Grade 11 Commerce and Humanities students. Five teams presented innovative business ideas, business models, financial projections and risk assessments before a distinguished jury. Across two rounds of presentations, students received valuable feedback and refined their plans. The activity provided practical exposure to entrepreneurship, financial thinking, communication, teamwork and decision-making.

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DC Model Senior Secondary School

Panchkula: DC Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 7, hosted a two-day inter-school “Spirit of Independence” competition, with 22 schools participating in 13 events. Students showcased patriotism, creativity and talent through music, dance, art, poetry and theatre. Manav Mangal School, Panchkula, won the coveted Champions Trophy for securing the maximum number of prizes.

Mount Carmel School

Chandigarh: Mount Carmel School organised an awareness session for its auxiliary staff with Shipra Bansal, Chairperson, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR). She spoke about child safety, children’s rights, POCSO provisions, identifying warning signs and staff responsibilities. She also introduced “Ek Mitra”, a safe platform for adolescents. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh, along with founders and directors Dr Ernest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, appreciated the initiative and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to child protection.

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