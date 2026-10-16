Government Multi-Speciality Hospital tarts bone marrow aspiration facility

The Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, has introduced bone marrow aspiration services at its Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL), strengthening diagnostic facilities for blood-related disorders.

Bone marrow aspiration is an important diagnostic procedure used to examine bone marrow cells and assist in diagnosing conditions such as anaemia, pancytopenia, leukaemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma and other haematological disorders. The availability of this service at GMSH-16 is expected to facilitate timely investigations, reduce the need for patients to visit higher medical centres for this procedure and improve patient convenience.

Advertisement